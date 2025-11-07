Left Menu

Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry reaffirmed the importance of foreign energy projects like Russia's Sakhalin-1 to maintain energy security, despite U.S. sanctions on Rosneft. Japan plans to increase LNG purchases in 2024 to manage potential supply disruptions. This decision aims to offset its reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:52 IST
Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry emphasized the crucial role foreign projects such as Russia's Sakhalin-1 play in securing energy stability. This statement follows fresh U.S. sanctions on Rosneft, in a bid to pressure the Kremlin over Ukraine.

Prior to halting Russian crude imports in February 2023, Russian oil contributed significantly to mitigate Japan's over 90% dependence on Middle Eastern oil. In response to the Rosneft sanctions, METI pledged to ensure Japan's energy landscape remains stable and unaffected.

As Tokyo braces for potential supply challenges, it plans to regularly purchase liquefied natural gas starting January. This strategic shift aims to safeguard against disruptions, echoing global pressures to curb Russian energy purchases amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore for Growth Amid Competitive Market

Swiggy Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore for Growth Amid Competitive Market

 India
2
Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

 Germany
3
Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar

Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar

 India
4
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tech Sector Valuation Concerns

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tech Sector Valuation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025