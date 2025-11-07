Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry emphasized the crucial role foreign projects such as Russia's Sakhalin-1 play in securing energy stability. This statement follows fresh U.S. sanctions on Rosneft, in a bid to pressure the Kremlin over Ukraine.

Prior to halting Russian crude imports in February 2023, Russian oil contributed significantly to mitigate Japan's over 90% dependence on Middle Eastern oil. In response to the Rosneft sanctions, METI pledged to ensure Japan's energy landscape remains stable and unaffected.

As Tokyo braces for potential supply challenges, it plans to regularly purchase liquefied natural gas starting January. This strategic shift aims to safeguard against disruptions, echoing global pressures to curb Russian energy purchases amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

