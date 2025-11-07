Japan Balances Energy Security Amidst New Sanctions
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry reaffirmed the importance of foreign energy projects like Russia's Sakhalin-1 to maintain energy security, despite U.S. sanctions on Rosneft. Japan plans to increase LNG purchases in 2024 to manage potential supply disruptions. This decision aims to offset its reliance on Middle Eastern oil.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry emphasized the crucial role foreign projects such as Russia's Sakhalin-1 play in securing energy stability. This statement follows fresh U.S. sanctions on Rosneft, in a bid to pressure the Kremlin over Ukraine.
Prior to halting Russian crude imports in February 2023, Russian oil contributed significantly to mitigate Japan's over 90% dependence on Middle Eastern oil. In response to the Rosneft sanctions, METI pledged to ensure Japan's energy landscape remains stable and unaffected.
As Tokyo braces for potential supply challenges, it plans to regularly purchase liquefied natural gas starting January. This strategic shift aims to safeguard against disruptions, echoing global pressures to curb Russian energy purchases amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Sakhalin-1
- energy security
- Rosneft
- sanctions
- LNG
- crude oil
- Middle East
- ExxonMobil
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
Gunvor Withdraws Bid for Lukoil's Assets Amid U.S. Sanctions Controversy
UK Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of Crucial Talks
Kremlin Calls for Respect of Lukoil's Global Interests Amid U.S. Sanctions
Greece's Future Energy Boost: LNG Import Deal
LNG Tanker Escapes Somali Pirates: Renewed Piracy Concerns