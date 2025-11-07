Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Distributes Jobs: 877 New Appointments Announced

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed appointment letters to 877 newly recruited individuals in the Forest Department and the Public Health & Medical Education Department on Friday. The recipients included 543 personnel from the Forest Department and 334 from the Public Health Department, showcasing a significant effort in government employment.

Among the recruits in the Health Department were 75 Anaesthesia Specialists, 62 Surgery Specialists, 106 Pediatric Specialists, and 91 Nursing Officers, all selected through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The Forest Department welcomed 467 Forest Guards and 76 Forest Range Officers, chosen through state-conducted recruitment exams.

In his remarks, CM Yadav emphasized ongoing recruitment efforts within the state, highlighting that around 60,000 posts have been filled, with plans to exceed 100,000. He criticized the opposition for not witnessing this significant recruitment drive in Bhopal, underscoring the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities and prosperity in Madhya Pradesh.