Bihar's Political Landscape: Leaders Talk Progress While PM Modi Targets Opposition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Modi for progress in governance, urging reflection on past challenges. Concurrently, PM Modi criticizes the opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance during Bihar campaign rallies, questioning the RJD-Congress unity amid election phases and significant voter turnout.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rally held on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their role in transforming Bihar's governance landscape. He invoked the past struggles of Bihar's 'jungle raj' and highlighted the state's current progress under their leadership.

Adityanath campaigned in Bihar's East Champaran district, echoing sentiments about improved governance. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Aurangabad, sharply criticizing the opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance. He argued that Congress lacks faith in its ally RJD's manifesto, describing it as unreliable.

Modi praised Bihar voters, emphasizing trust in the BJP-NDA's governance, noting a 64.5% voter turnout in the first election phase. As Bihar gears up for the second phase, Modi's assertions of the NDA's promises and achievements take center stage amid speculation of opposition rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

