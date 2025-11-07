PM Modi Unveils Vande Bharat Express Trains to Revolutionize Indian Rail Travel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times across key routes. These trains aim to boost regional mobility, tourism, and economic growth, connecting major cities and cultural hubs in India.
In a significant move to bolster India's rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on November 8.
These trains will operate on routes including Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, markedly reducing travel times and enhancing connectivity.
By linking major cities and cultural sites, the initiative is poised to spur tourism and economic growth, offering passengers a modern and efficient rail experience.
