Karnataka Government Addresses Sugarcane Pricing Crisis Amid Protests

Amid escalating tensions in the sugarcane sector, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a revised procurement price for sugarcane, setting it at Rs 3,300 per tonne with an 11.25% recovery rate. The move is aimed at addressing the ongoing protests by farmers across northern districts, who have been demanding better prices for their produce.

Protests, which erupted at Gurlapur Cross in Belagavi district and spread to other northern regions, saw farmers advocating for a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per tonne. In response, CM Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with farmer leaders and sugar factory representatives to reach a consensus.

Previously, district officials had proposed Rs 3,100 per tonne for a 10.25% recovery rate and Rs 3,200 for an 11.25% recovery rate. The revised pricing strategy includes an additional Rs 100 per tonne, split equally between the government and factory owners. While the government hopes this will satisfy the farmers, the situation remains tense as negotiations continue.

