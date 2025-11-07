Blackstone's Major Stake in Aadhar Housing Gets CCI Nod
The Competition Commission of India has approved Blackstone’s proposal to acquire a significant stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. Through its arm, BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd, Blackstone aims to secure up to 80.15% of AHFL. This move involves a secondary acquisition and an open offer to AHFL's public shareholders.
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India has given its nod to Blackstone's plan for a significant acquisition in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. This comes as a substantial investment move by Blackstone's arm, BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd, which is set to acquire an up to 80.15% stake.
The acquisition will include a secondary acquisition and an open offer extended to the public shareholders of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, an entity engaged in providing home loans and housing finance in India. It also plays a role in insurance product distribution.
With the CCI's approval, the proposed acquisition signals a major strategic investment by the US-based firm, indicating Blackstone's growing interest in the Indian finance sector. The transaction is expected to have significant implications for the home loan and housing finance market in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
