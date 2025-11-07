Left Menu

IMFA Embraces Renewable Energy in Strategic Shift Toward Sustainability

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) commits to sustainable growth by signing agreements for 110 MW of hybrid solar and wind power, pivoting from coal-based energy. Managing Director Subhrakant Panda highlights the company's expansion and alignment with global sustainability goals amid India's rising metals sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:25 IST
IMFA Embraces Renewable Energy in Strategic Shift Toward Sustainability
Managing Director, IMFA Subhrakant Panda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to reduce carbon emissions, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) signed agreements with leading renewable energy suppliers to harness 110 MW of hybrid solar and wind power. Managing Director Subhrakant Panda confirmed the company's commitment to sustainable growth during an interview with ANI on Friday.

Panda emphasized IMFA's fully integrated business model, which has historically relied on captive ore and coal-based power generation. Despite having over 200 MW of captive power, IMFA is now pivoting towards renewable energy as part of its expansion plans, he stated, marking a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint.

Panda also addressed global commodity price volatility, noting positive trends for India's metals sector. He highlighted the potential for growth in stainless steel and other metals production, driven by rising consumption. As India advances economically, Panda anticipates tremendous growth opportunities in the sector.

