Gehlot Accuses BJP of Exploiting 'Vande Mataram' for Divisive Politics

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized BJP and RSS for allegedly using 'Vande Mataram' for divisive politics, while recalling its historical recognition by Congress. Meanwhile, PM Modi launched the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song with nationwide events, commemorative issues, and public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:46 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday of leveraging 'Vande Mataram' for their political agendas. Speaking during the event marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, Gehlot highlighted its initial recognition by Congress in the presence of prominent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Rabindranath Tagore. He also alleged that the ruling party is engaging in divisive politics.

Gehlot further condemned the BJP of resorting to tactics compromising democratic principles, including vote manipulation and pressuring key institutions. His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a year-long commemoration of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, also attending a commemorative stamp and coin release.

The event, which initiated nationwide 'Vande Mataram' celebrations until November 2026, included mass public recitations of the full song. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the dignitaries attending the grand launch. 'Vande Mataram', written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876, remains a timeless symbol of Indian nationalism and unity.

