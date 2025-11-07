Inspiring Legacy: Punjab Empowers Youth Through Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Teachings
The Punjab School Education Board organized a seminar series to commemorate Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 350th anniversary. The series offered students insights into the Guru's teachings on faith and righteousness. Attended by over 2,600 students, the initiative aimed to connect youth with core values through education.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has initiated a groundbreaking series of seminars to mark the 350th anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. Aimed at connecting young students with the ninth Guru's enduring legacy, the seminars were strategically held at sacred sites in Punjab from November 3rd to 7th.
Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains highlighted that the seminar series traversed the historic route taken by Bhai Jaita Ji (Baba Jiwan Singh Ji) to carry the Guru's head from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib. This journey not only created an impactful learning experience but also immersed students in profound historical lessons.
With over 2,600 attendees, the seminars offered insights into the lives of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujri Ji, and the Chotte Sahibzade. Minister Bains emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering understanding and embracing core teachings of faith and righteousness among youth, making history a living lesson.
Amarpal Singh, PSEB Chairman, underscored the program's success, stating it lies in students integrating these teachings into their daily lives. 'The true objective of education is achieved as young minds are inspired by the Guru's life to learn truth, courage, and righteousness, shaping future conscientious citizens,' Singh concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GuruTeghBahadur
- Anniversary
- Seminar
- Punjab
- Education
- Legacy
- Students
- History
- Faith
- Values
ALSO READ
Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 2020
Order changing constitution, composition of Panjab University senate stands rescinded: Ministry of Education.
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph
Barcelona's Camp Nou: A New Dawn in Stadium Legacy
The Unseen Trailblazer: Celebrating Sulakshana Pandit's Legacy