Inspiring Legacy: Punjab Empowers Youth Through Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Teachings

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has initiated a groundbreaking series of seminars to mark the 350th anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. Aimed at connecting young students with the ninth Guru's enduring legacy, the seminars were strategically held at sacred sites in Punjab from November 3rd to 7th.

Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains highlighted that the seminar series traversed the historic route taken by Bhai Jaita Ji (Baba Jiwan Singh Ji) to carry the Guru's head from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib. This journey not only created an impactful learning experience but also immersed students in profound historical lessons.

With over 2,600 attendees, the seminars offered insights into the lives of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujri Ji, and the Chotte Sahibzade. Minister Bains emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering understanding and embracing core teachings of faith and righteousness among youth, making history a living lesson.

Amarpal Singh, PSEB Chairman, underscored the program's success, stating it lies in students integrating these teachings into their daily lives. 'The true objective of education is achieved as young minds are inspired by the Guru's life to learn truth, courage, and righteousness, shaping future conscientious citizens,' Singh concluded.

