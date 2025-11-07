Left Menu

Assam Set for a Semiconductor Surge: Landmark OSAT Centre Visit by Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the upcoming TATA OSAT Centre in Morigaon. This pivotal project aims to transform Assam into an advanced electronics hub, fostering significant employment and economic growth in the Northeast region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:51 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, (Photo/)@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Centre in Jagiroad, Assam, on Thursday. Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the visit underscored the state's burgeoning role in the country's semiconductor manufacturing mission.

The TATA Electronics-led project is poised to fortify Assam's industrial landscape, signaling its emergence as a premier destination for electronics and semiconductor production. During their visit, they were briefed by TATA Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur on the project's progress and potential impact.

This initiative promises to create significant employment opportunities, catalyzing economic growth in both Assam and the broader Northeastern region. The Finance Minister also engaged with local entrepreneurs and students, highlighting Assam's evolving business landscape and encouraging youth participation in forthcoming industrial ventures.

