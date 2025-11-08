Left Menu

Delhi Changes Office Hours to Combat Rising Air Pollution

To tackle rising air pollution, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new office hours for government departments, effective November 15, 2025, through February 15, 2026. This change aims to reduce traffic congestion and thus lower pollution levels, addressing the pollution crisis proactively rather than reactively.

Vehicles move amidst smog as the air quality index (AQI) level remains in a 'Very poor' category at ITO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to escalating air pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced new working hours for the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation offices. The shift aims to distribute traffic load evenly across the day, hence mitigating pollution, as per the official release.

The BJP-led government, led by Chief Minister Gupta, is proactively addressing the pollution crisis. A recent discussion with the Environment Department highlighted phased changes in office timings during the upcoming winter (November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026) to offset expected pollution increases.

The government plans to modify office hours to minimize congestion. Currently, the marginal time gap creates traffic congestion exacerbating pollution. From November 15, government offices will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, and municipal offices from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions and enhance Delhi's air quality.

