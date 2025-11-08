Delhi Changes Office Hours to Combat Rising Air Pollution

In response to escalating air pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced new working hours for the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation offices. The shift aims to distribute traffic load evenly across the day, hence mitigating pollution, as per the official release.

The BJP-led government, led by Chief Minister Gupta, is proactively addressing the pollution crisis. A recent discussion with the Environment Department highlighted phased changes in office timings during the upcoming winter (November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026) to offset expected pollution increases.

The government plans to modify office hours to minimize congestion. Currently, the marginal time gap creates traffic congestion exacerbating pollution. From November 15, government offices will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM, and municipal offices from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions and enhance Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)