CAQM asks Punjab to act swiftly on stubble burning; says Haryana has shown sharp decline

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:45 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday called for urgent and coordinated action by Punjab to curb stubble burning incidents, even as it said that Haryana has shown a significant decline in such cases during the ongoing paddy harvest season.

During field visits to Punjab, CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma expressed serious concern over the poor condition and non-compliance of emission norms at the Lehra Mohabbat Thermal Power Plant in Bathinda.

The commission warned that it may issue closure directions if immediate corrective measures are not taken.

The team also found stray incidents of stubble burning in the area.

In a high-level review meeting with the Punjab government on November 7, the commission observed that the state recorded 3,284 incidents of stubble burning between September 15 and November 6 this year, compared to 5,041 cases during the same period in 2024, showing only marginal improvement.

It said some districts, including Muktsar and Fazilka, reported an increase in fire counts, requiring immediate intervention.

The CAQM also said that four thermal power plants in Punjab co-fired only 3.12 lakh metric tonnes of crop residue pellets till September against a target of 11.83 lakh metric tonnes for 2025-26.

It directed the state to scale up efforts for crop residue management, ensure the timely availability of machinery and extend support for compressed biogas plants.

Emphasising stronger enforcement and accountability, the commission directed Punjab to intensify awareness campaigns and take strict action against officials in areas with a higher number of farm fires.

Reviewing Haryana's performance, the commission said the state reported a major decline in farm fires, recording 206 incidents between September 15 and November 6 compared to 888 in the same period last year.

The CAQM attributed this improvement to proactive enforcement, incentive-based interventions and a behavioural shift among farmers towards in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management.

The commission also reviewed other key pollution sources in Haryana, including vehicular and industrial emissions, dust from construction and demolition and municipal waste management.

It directed the strict implementation of action plans and statutory directions to ensure cleaner air in the region.

