"I don't know why he is so afraid of the SIR": Tamil Maanila Congress' AS Munavar Basha slams CM Stalin

Tamil Maanila Congress General Secretary AS Munavar Basha slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, asking the reason from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for opposing the Special Intensive Revision. He highlighted that the Election Commission of India officials have given full power to parties to monitor every development of the SIR procedure, stressing that the DMK is "afraid of their scam being exposed for involving bogus voters".

"I don't know why he is so afraid of the SIR. ECI officials will go door-to-door... Party leaders can also be with them and address any doubts they may have. The ECI has given the parties full power to monitor developments. The fear of DMK means they are afraid of their scam being exposed for involving bogus voters... People are strongly opposed to this government and are affected by the lack of law and order... He is creating a base to reason his defeat after the elections," Basha told ANI on Sunday. Basha's response comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.

Sharing an X post on November 2, MK Stalin announced the resolution and alleged that the intent behind the SIR exercise is to strip the people of their voting rights. He wrote, "It is the duty of all parties to unite and raise their voices against the SIR being hastily implemented with the intent of snatching away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and murdering democracy."

"Regarding the confusions and doubts in the voter list revisions - since our demand that they should be conducted after the 2026 general elections with adequate time and without any issues has not been accepted by the ECI, we have passed a resolution in today's all-party meeting to approach the Supreme Court," he added. Stalin also thanked the 49 parties that participated in the meeting to "protect democracy."

"I express my thanks to the leaders of the 49 parties who participated in the all-party meeting and registered their feelings. I request those who did not participate in this meeting to discuss SIR in their parties and take initiatives to protect democracy," the X post read. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said.

The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a case against the first phase of SIR in Bihar, ahead of the state's Assembly elections. (ANI)

