Left Menu

Delhi: Woman found dead in Mahipalpur; police suspects electrocution from heater rod

According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am. The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana's Gurugram.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:38 IST
Delhi: Woman found dead in Mahipalpur; police suspects electrocution from heater rod
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman was recovered from a house in the Mahipalpur area of South-West Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am. The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana's Gurugram.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have died due to electrocution caused by an immersion water heater rod kept in the bathroom, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Delhi police detain dozens in anti-pollution protests

New Delhi police detain dozens in anti-pollution protests

 Global
2
AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots

AI is beating doctors at empathy – because we’ve turned doctors into robots

 United Kingdom
3
Fishermen to stage protest against seaplane project in Kerala

Fishermen to stage protest against seaplane project in Kerala

 India
4
Trump is hosting Syria's al-Sharaa for first-of-its-kind meeting at White House

Trump is hosting Syria's al-Sharaa for first-of-its-kind meeting at White Ho...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025