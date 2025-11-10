Karnataka Officials Dismissed Over 'VVIP' Treatment Scandal in Prison

The Karnataka government has taken decisive action following allegations of inmates receiving 'VVIP treatment' at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the dismissal of Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri after an inquiry confirmed management lapses, despite some circulating media being dated.

In addressing the media from Bengaluru, Parameshwara revealed that Chief Superintendent of Prison K Suresh has been transferred. An IPS officer has been appointed to head the prison for the first time. Parameshwara emphasized that some videos, reportedly from 2023, showed unauthorized privileges for inmates, highlighting serious lapses in protocol.

To reinforce prison management, a high-power committee will be formed to review current operations and provide a comprehensive report for improvements. This comes as videos depict notorious inmates, including a serial killer and a gold smuggling convict, enjoying unauthorized amenities like mobile devices and television access within the jail.

