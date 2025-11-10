Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats

Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur calls for a decisive stance against Pakistan following the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad. Two educated suspects, including doctors, were arrested. Gaur stresses that educated individuals increasingly embrace terrorism, urging India to address this ongoing threat as an act of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:18 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats
Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Captain Anil Gaur, a retired defence expert, urged India to adopt a "strong stand" against Pakistan following the discovery of 360 kgs of explosives by Jammu and Kashmir police in Haryana's Faridabad. Captain Gaur highlighted the continuation of Operation Sindoor and delivered a stern warning to Pakistan.

The recent arrests of two individuals, including Dr Muzammil from Faridabad and Aadil Rather from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, underscore a disturbing trend. Increasingly, educated individuals, not just those devoid of jobs, are being drawn into terrorism. Captain Gaur noted that, on October 27, Hezbollah Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad posters were found in Srinagar, attributed to Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident doctor. A search revealed an AK-47 in his locker, and his interrogation led to the Faridabad operation yielding a large arms cache and 360 kg of ammonium nitrate.

Asserting Pakistan's involvement, Captain Gaur stated that any terror attack would be regarded as an "act of war." He warned of imminent repercussions due to the patronage of ISI over groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are causing terror in India. Former J&K DGP SP Vaid echoed these sentiments, spotlighting Pakistan's "deep state" and their plans for significant terror actions in India. Vaid reiterated the ongoing nature of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its crucial role in countering these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
2
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
3
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India
4

Digital Revolution: Transforming Urban Cooperative Banks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025