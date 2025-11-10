Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats

On Monday, Captain Anil Gaur, a retired defence expert, urged India to adopt a "strong stand" against Pakistan following the discovery of 360 kgs of explosives by Jammu and Kashmir police in Haryana's Faridabad. Captain Gaur highlighted the continuation of Operation Sindoor and delivered a stern warning to Pakistan.

The recent arrests of two individuals, including Dr Muzammil from Faridabad and Aadil Rather from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, underscore a disturbing trend. Increasingly, educated individuals, not just those devoid of jobs, are being drawn into terrorism. Captain Gaur noted that, on October 27, Hezbollah Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad posters were found in Srinagar, attributed to Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident doctor. A search revealed an AK-47 in his locker, and his interrogation led to the Faridabad operation yielding a large arms cache and 360 kg of ammonium nitrate.

Asserting Pakistan's involvement, Captain Gaur stated that any terror attack would be regarded as an "act of war." He warned of imminent repercussions due to the patronage of ISI over groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are causing terror in India. Former J&K DGP SP Vaid echoed these sentiments, spotlighting Pakistan's "deep state" and their plans for significant terror actions in India. Vaid reiterated the ongoing nature of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its crucial role in countering these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)