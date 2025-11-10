Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Orders Fresh Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Delhi Riots

The Rouse Avenue Court set aside a Magistrate's order, directing Delhi Police to further probe Kapil Mishra's involvement in the 2020 North East Delhi Riots. Despite earlier investigations finding no evidence against him, the court granted petitions challenging the need for a renewed inquiry into the alleged conspiracy.

Rouse Avenue Court Orders Fresh Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Delhi Riots
The Rouse Avenue Court has overridden a previous magistrate's order, empowering Delhi Police to reevaluate Kapil Mishra's role in the contentious North East Delhi Conspiracy case. This decision comes after Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh dismissed a directive from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate concerning February 23 incidents.

Despite the police's earlier reports absolving Mishra, the trial court is now under instruction to reassess the complaint legally. The detailed directive is expected to be released later today. This development follows Mishra and the Delhi Police's challenge to an April 2025 magistrate order for further investigation into Mishra's alleged involvement in the 2020 riot conspiracies.

Originally prompted by Mohd. Ilyas's complaint, the call for renewed investigation was ostensibly rooted in Mishra's connection to the violence. However, Amit Prasad and the Delhi Police maintained that previous extensive investigations showed no evidence linking Mishra to the conspiracy. Legal debates continue as the court ponders jurisdictional questions and the feasibility of further inquiries without fresh FIRs being filed.

