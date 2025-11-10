Delhi High Court to Hear Yasin Malik's Death Penalty Appeal in January

The Delhi High Court has scheduled January 28 for arguments regarding the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) appeal to impose the death penalty on Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik. Malik is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in a 2017 terror-funding case.

Presenting virtually from Tihar Jail, Malik voiced frustration over the prolonged appeal process, describing it as psychological torture. He recalled past peace engagements with successive Indian governments, alleging interactions with high-ranking officials during the Vajpayee era.

Despite Malik's life imprisonment for pleading guilty in May 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA accuses him of collaborating with Pakistan-based factions to instigate unrest in Kashmir. The JKLF remains banned by a UAPA tribunal, underscoring a 'zero tolerance' stance on secessionist groups.

