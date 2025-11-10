Empowering Tribes: Gujarat's Path to Self-Reliance Through Entrepreneurship

The Gujarat government, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is making strides towards empowering tribal communities through economic initiatives. One of the flagship programs, spearheaded by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED Gujarat), focuses on entrepreneurship and skill development for tribal youth.

Between 2021 and 2025, CED trained thousands across 14 tribal districts, propelling them towards self-reliance. Annually, more than 200 youths receive entrepreneurship training, with over 30 transitioning to self-employment. The state has allocated Rs 2 crore for these initiatives, leading over 120 trainees to start successful businesses.

Notably, businesses like Standard Equipment Company and Ambika Halder Farm demonstrate the impact of training in Gujarat. These ventures in manufacturing and agriculture have created local employment and stimulated regional industry growth. The government's integrated training model prepares youth for diverse sectors, fostering holistic socio-economic development in the tribal regions.

