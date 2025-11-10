Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: Gujarat's Path to Self-Reliance Through Entrepreneurship

The Gujarat government, aligned with PM Modi's vision, focuses on tribal empowerment through entrepreneurship training. CED Gujarat has trained thousands across 14 districts to enhance their skills and promote self-reliance. Success stories abound, showcasing impactful ventures and employment opportunities, strengthening regional industries and economic self-reliance in tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:19 IST
Empowering Tribes: Gujarat's Path to Self-Reliance Through Entrepreneurship
Gujarat govt's centre for entrepreneurship development (CED) empowers tribal youth (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is making strides towards empowering tribal communities through economic initiatives. One of the flagship programs, spearheaded by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED Gujarat), focuses on entrepreneurship and skill development for tribal youth.

Between 2021 and 2025, CED trained thousands across 14 tribal districts, propelling them towards self-reliance. Annually, more than 200 youths receive entrepreneurship training, with over 30 transitioning to self-employment. The state has allocated Rs 2 crore for these initiatives, leading over 120 trainees to start successful businesses.

Notably, businesses like Standard Equipment Company and Ambika Halder Farm demonstrate the impact of training in Gujarat. These ventures in manufacturing and agriculture have created local employment and stimulated regional industry growth. The government's integrated training model prepares youth for diverse sectors, fostering holistic socio-economic development in the tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

 Global
2
Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

 India
3
Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

 Ukraine
4
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025