Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a pivotal cabinet meeting resulting in the approval of crucial measures, notably the enhancement of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. The financial assistance, initially set at Rs 1,000 and revised to Rs 1,250 in September 2023, will witness an increase to Rs 1,500 from November 2025. The Chief Minister is scheduled to disburse the current month's instalment during a program in Seoni district on November 12.

In another significant step, the cabinet sanctioned an updated project cost of Rs 2,424.369 crore for the construction works under the Ekta Dham Project in Omkareshwar. The project plans to feature a 108-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya, alongside a museum dedicated to his life and teachings. Facilitated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation, these developments will solidify the region's cultural and philosophical significance.

Further, the cabinet endorsed solar rooftop systems for all government buildings in a bid to boost sustainability via the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana under the RESCO model. This move aims to make government offices solar-powered without direct financial input from departments. An added decision included establishing seven new positions, including a Civil Judge in Mandhata, Khandwa district.

