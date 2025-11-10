The Energy Transformation: COP21 to COP30

A decade after the pivotal COP21 Paris Agreement aimed at limiting global warming, significant strides have been made in the energy sector, yet challenges remain. The surge in renewable energy deployment and electric vehicle sales has revolutionized global markets, prompting the 'electrify everything' movement worldwide.

Despite these advances, fossil fuels like coal, crude oil, and natural gas still dominate, contributing to a rise in global energy emissions, which are nearly 10% higher than in 2015. Data shows fossil fuels account for approximately 87% of total energy supplies, down slightly from 89% in 2015.

Encouragingly, clean energy production is on the rise, with substantial growth in solar, wind, and battery systems. While Europe and Latin America lead in clean electricity generation, Asia continues to expand its renewables and energy storage capacities, poised to impact future emissions positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)