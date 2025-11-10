Left Menu

Massive Explosive Haul Near NCT Sparks Security Concerns

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate raises alarms over the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad. She criticizes the BJP's security approach following the joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police that uncovered explosives and ammunition, leading to two arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:21 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate voiced grave concerns following the discovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate in Faridabad. Shrinate labeled the incident a 'major security lapse' and criticized the ruling BJP for its 'lax approach' to national security.

The recovery, part of a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, resulted in the arrests of Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather. This operation involved the confiscation of explosives, including ammonium nitrate and various weapons.

Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the findings, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the operation. The arrests and subsequent discovery of arms highlight persistent security threats and the importance of vigilant counter-terror operations near the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

