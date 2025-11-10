Massive Explosive Haul Near NCT Sparks Security Concerns
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate raises alarms over the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Faridabad. She criticizes the BJP's security approach following the joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police that uncovered explosives and ammunition, leading to two arrests.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate voiced grave concerns following the discovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate in Faridabad. Shrinate labeled the incident a 'major security lapse' and criticized the ruling BJP for its 'lax approach' to national security.
The recovery, part of a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, resulted in the arrests of Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather. This operation involved the confiscation of explosives, including ammonium nitrate and various weapons.
Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the findings, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the operation. The arrests and subsequent discovery of arms highlight persistent security threats and the importance of vigilant counter-terror operations near the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
