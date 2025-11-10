Left Menu

India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibility

The Indian government has amended the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues rules, removing mandatory Clinical Specular equipment for corneal transplants. This change, effective from November 6, 2025, aims to improve accessibility and streamline services, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced new amendments to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues rules, marking a significant step towards improving equitable access to organ transplants across India. Officially notified on November 6, 2025, the amendments are aligned with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance organ and tissue transplantation services.

In a bid to streamline the National Organ Transplant Programme, the requirement for Clinical Specular equipment at Corneal Transplantation Centres has been removed. This strategic change stems from comprehensive consultations with experts and various stakeholders, aiming to mitigate operational challenges faced by smaller centers, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

The updates are poised to bolster the infrastructure for corneal transplantations nationwide, facilitating easier donation processes and expanding the reach of eye care services. As a forward-looking measure, this amendment is expected to strengthen India's corneal donation and transplantation framework in the long term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

