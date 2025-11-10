Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported

In a heart-wrenching incident, a devastating blast took place near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital on Monday. The explosion tragically claimed eight lives before individuals could reach the hospital, as confirmed by a senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Seven people sustained injuries, with three reported to be in serious condition.

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. 'As of now, I can't tell you anything. An investigation is being done,' stated a police official. Meanwhile, the DIG CRPF, who arrived at the scene, mentioned that he is moving to the site to gather more information, stating it's too early to draw conclusions.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik reported that the explosion appeared to have occurred in a vehicle near the Chandni Chowk Metro Station. 'We responded immediately, dispatching seven units to the location. By 7:29 pm, the fire was under control. Casualties are possible, and all our teams are present at the scene,' he informed. Witnesses recounted the horror, describing body parts scattered across the area, burning vehicles, and the sheer chaos following the blast.