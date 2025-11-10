Red Fort Explosion Sparks Outrage and Calls for Stepped-Up Security

A recent explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort has reverberated throughout the capital, prompting immediate calls for a full-scale investigation. Senior leaders and officials express alarm and insist that answers are needed quickly to understand the cause and prevent future incidents.

Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Pawan Khera voice strong demands for transparency in the investigation. Reports indicate that the explosion has tragically claimed lives and injured several individuals, drawing expressions of grief and calls for unity from various political corners.

Meanwhile, local authorities continue to gather detailed information about the incident that occurred near the metro station, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance to protect residents. This disconcerting event serves as a stark reminder of the constant need for heightened security measures within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)