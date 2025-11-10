Chaos Unfolds as Blast Rocks Delhi Near Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to respond to a tragic blast in Delhi by consulting with Home Minister Amit Shah, according to government sources. The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the unfolding situation.

The explosion, which occurred near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro station, resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, with seven others injured, three critically, reported a senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Delhi Police are actively investigating and maintaining active silence until more information is available.

DIG CRPF acknowledged the premature stage of the investigation and declined further comment. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik detailed the immediate response, with seven fire units dispatched to subdue the fire by 7:29 PM. Shock and devastation were apparent as witnesses described seeing severed body parts and damaged vehicles, unable to comprehend the full impact of the blast.

