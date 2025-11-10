Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds as Blast Rocks Delhi Near Red Fort

A devastating blast near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi left eight dead and several injured, prompting a high-level review by Prime Minister Modi. Delhi Police and other authorities are investigating the incident, which has shocked locals and caused significant damage, including the destruction of numerous vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:05 IST
Chaos Unfolds as Blast Rocks Delhi Near Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to respond to a tragic blast in Delhi by consulting with Home Minister Amit Shah, according to government sources. The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the unfolding situation.

The explosion, which occurred near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro station, resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, with seven others injured, three critically, reported a senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Delhi Police are actively investigating and maintaining active silence until more information is available.

DIG CRPF acknowledged the premature stage of the investigation and declined further comment. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik detailed the immediate response, with seven fire units dispatched to subdue the fire by 7:29 PM. Shock and devastation were apparent as witnesses described seeing severed body parts and damaged vehicles, unable to comprehend the full impact of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Dramatic Recapture: Man Arrested in Palghar Rape Case

Dramatic Recapture: Man Arrested in Palghar Rape Case

 India
3
High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast

High Alert in Haryana: Vigilance Up After Deadly Delhi Blast

 India
4
Delhi Airport's ILS Calibration Set to Affect Flight Schedules

Delhi Airport's ILS Calibration Set to Affect Flight Schedules

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025