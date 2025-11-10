Bajaj Finance Sees Boost with 23% Profit Surge

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a robust 23% rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 4,948 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. This marks a significant increase from last year's July-September quarter profit of Rs 4,014 crore.

The company's total consolidated income improved to Rs 20,181 crore, up from Rs 17,095 crore year-over-year, as stated in a recent regulatory filing. However, the company's asset quality saw some deterioration, with gross non-performing assets climbing to 1.24% from the previous year's 1.06%. Net non-performing assets also rose, from 0.46% to 0.6%.

Despite these challenges, Bajaj Finance's assets under management surged by 24% to Rs 4,62,261 crore. The firm continues to operate with two subsidiaries and two associate companies, reflecting a strong business model and expansive growth trajectory.