Bihar on High Alert Amid Election Tensions Following Delhi Car Explosion

Following a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, Bihar's police chief has raised a high alert across the state as the second phase of elections approaches. The incident raises security concerns with key political figures and over 1,300 candidates in the fray for 122 assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:09 IST
Visuals from the blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, has declared a high alert throughout the state in the wake of a car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The alert comes a day before Bihar's crucial second-phase polling. Police are enhancing security at all state borders and conducting thorough checks.

Despite the heightened tensions, Kumar urged voters to participate in the elections without fear. The state has been on heightened alert due to the polls, which involve 122 constituencies and notable candidates, including 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

The explosion, which resulted in eight deaths and seven injuries, casts a shadow over the elections, where major parties like the NDA face challenges from the opposition Mahagathbandhan. With 1,302 candidates — including 136 women — competing in these polls, security remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

