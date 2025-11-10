Global Markets Rally as Hope for U.S. Government Reopening Grows

Global equities saw an upswing on Monday, with MSCI's index climbing amid rising bond yields. The market's optimism is tied to expectations of the U.S. government shutdown ending and the resumption of economic data releases.

The U.S. Senate advanced talks on Sunday to potentially conclude the 41-day-long shutdown, which has affected federal operations and economic data flow. The impending decision has bolstered market sentiment and propelled stocks upward, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Market analysts indicate a growing readiness to assume risk, spurred by the prospect of reopening government functions. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices also exhibited upward trends as investors navigated market dynamics and macroeconomic uncertainties.

