Global Markets Rally as Hope for U.S. Government Reopening Grows

The global equities index rose as government bond yields increased, driven by optimism that the extended U.S. government shutdown would soon end, enabling economic data releases. The U.S. Senate advanced a measure to end the shutdown, and markets reacted positively, with significant movements in stock indices and currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST
Global equities saw an upswing on Monday, with MSCI's index climbing amid rising bond yields. The market's optimism is tied to expectations of the U.S. government shutdown ending and the resumption of economic data releases.

The U.S. Senate advanced talks on Sunday to potentially conclude the 41-day-long shutdown, which has affected federal operations and economic data flow. The impending decision has bolstered market sentiment and propelled stocks upward, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Market analysts indicate a growing readiness to assume risk, spurred by the prospect of reopening government functions. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices also exhibited upward trends as investors navigated market dynamics and macroeconomic uncertainties.

