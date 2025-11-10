Left Menu

High Alert in Bihar as Polling Nears After Delhi Car Blast

Following a car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, Bihar's DGP has issued a high alert across the state ahead of the second phase of polling. Voters are encouraged to participate without fear as security measures heighten. The phase involves key candidates and 122 constituencies are scheduled for elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST
High Alert in Bihar as Polling Nears After Delhi Car Blast
Visuals from the blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has been placed on high alert by the state's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, after a deadly car explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. This incident happened just one day before Bihar's critical second phase of polling. The police are tightening security at state borders and conducting rigorous checks.

Voters have been assured of their safety and urged to cast their votes despite the heightened vigilance. Seventy-two hours of intensified security measures are in place. The stakes are high as 122 constituencies, including several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, prepare for elections.

The blast in Delhi tragically claimed eight lives and injured seven, casting a shadow over the electoral proceedings in Bihar. Analysts predict this phase to be challenging for the NDA as it battles to maintain its influence against the Mahagathbandhan opposition in northern Bihar bastions, with 1,302 candidates vying for seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

