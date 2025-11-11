Left Menu

Warren Buffett Bids Adieu: Transition and Legacy at Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett is set to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, endorsing Greg Abel as his successor. In his farewell letter to shareholders, Buffett reassured confidence in Abel's leadership. Despite Berkshire's recent stock decline, Buffett believes Abel will gain investors' trust and lead the company forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 04:05 IST
Warren Buffett announced on Monday he is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, passing the reins to his trusted successor, Greg Abel. In what may be his final letter to shareholders, Buffett lauded Abel's capabilities and assured he will remain a major shareholder.

Despite a recent 8% drop in Berkshire's stock price, Buffett expressed confidence in Abel, citing his extensive management experience. Shareholders are encouraged to have patience as he builds investor trust. Buffett, who transformed Berkshire since 1965, will continue as chairman and remain active during holiday communication.

Preparing for transition, Buffett detailed plans to increase charitable donations, reinforcing his longstanding commitment to philanthropy. His children, integral to the continuity of his legacy, will handle his remaining wealth. The conglomerate, which includes companies like Geico and energy firms, has been positioned for future success under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

