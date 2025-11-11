Left Menu

Japan Battles Surging Rice Prices: A New Challenge for PM Takaichi

Japan is grappling with soaring rice prices that have reached near-record highs, despite government interventions. This presents a significant challenge for the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as inflation outpaces wage growth. The government is exploring new policies to stabilize prices and ensure food security.

Updated: 11-11-2025 04:32 IST
At a farmer's market near Tokyo, over 100 shoppers lined up for a chance to buy a kilo of Japanese rice at a reduced price, highlighting the impact of rising costs on consumers.

Despite government efforts to curb inflation, rice prices have soared, creating a significant challenge for Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who is preparing economic measures to address the crisis.

With domestic rice becoming increasingly expensive, there's a rise in the import of cheaper alternatives, posing a risk to food security and prompting debates on future agricultural policies in Japan.

