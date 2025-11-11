Left Menu

Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Two Lives from Amroha

Two men from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district died in a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, identified as Lokesh Agarwal and Ashok. The blast occurred during Lokesh's visit to a hospitalized relative and subsequent meeting with Ashok. Investigations are underway to determine the explosion's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:07 IST
Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Two Lives from Amroha
Resident mourn loss of two people from Amroha in Delhi blast (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals, Lokesh Agarwal from Amroha and his friend Ashok, met a tragic end when a car explosion occurred near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening, authorities reported.

Lokesh, a fertilizer trader, had traveled to Delhi for a family visit and stopped to meet Ashok before the sudden explosion took their lives instantly. Local officials, including MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi, conveyed their deep sympathy for the grieving families.

In Amroha's Hasanpur, the families struggle to cope with the loss, recalling Lokesh's commitment to community service. Law enforcement and forensic experts have heightened security and are investigating the explosion's origin, with preliminary forensic results expected to shed light on the explosives used.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025