Tragic Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Two Lives from Amroha

Two individuals, Lokesh Agarwal from Amroha and his friend Ashok, met a tragic end when a car explosion occurred near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening, authorities reported.

Lokesh, a fertilizer trader, had traveled to Delhi for a family visit and stopped to meet Ashok before the sudden explosion took their lives instantly. Local officials, including MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi, conveyed their deep sympathy for the grieving families.

In Amroha's Hasanpur, the families struggle to cope with the loss, recalling Lokesh's commitment to community service. Law enforcement and forensic experts have heightened security and are investigating the explosion's origin, with preliminary forensic results expected to shed light on the explosives used.

