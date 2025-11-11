Left Menu

Delhi Blast Sparks High Alert in Lucknow

Following a deadly blast in Delhi, Lucknow Police have heightened security measures, conducting vehicle checks with Dog Squads across the city. With police monitoring social media for suspicious activities, citizens are urged to dismiss rumors. A high-level security meeting was held post-blast, which left eight dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:14 IST
Lucknow Police, accompanied by Dog Squad, check vehicles in Hazratganj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives, Lucknow Police have escalated security efforts, placing the city on high alert. Tuesday saw officers, accompanied by a Dog Squad, carrying out vehicle inspections in the Hazratganj area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sayed Areeb Ahmad addressed reporters, assuring concerned citizens that the police are maintaining vigilance on social media for any suspicious behavior while urging the public to ignore unfounded rumors.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review at his residence, with top officials, including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and the Delhi Police Commissioner, to evaluate the situation following the tragic attack near the Red Fort, raising security concerns nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

