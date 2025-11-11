Left Menu

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria faces a gasoline shortage due to impending U.S. sanctions on Russia's Lukoil. The country has 35 days of gasoline and 50 days of diesel reserves. With 50% of fuels stored in other EU countries, Bulgaria needs rapid import efforts. The government is taking control measures to secure supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:00 IST
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Bulgaria is bracing for a fuel crunch as U.S. sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil are poised to take effect on November 21. The country's reserves stand at 35 days for gasoline and over 50 for diesel, raising concerns amid the approaching winter season.

The U.S. and Britain's sanctions are impacting Lukoil's extensive operations in Europe, including Bulgaria's Burgas refinery and numerous petrol stations. Energy experts point to the urgency of importing stockpiled fuels from other EU nations as a solution.

Bulgaria's government is maneuvering to mitigate the impact, including temporarily banning certain fuel exports and considering refinery ownership changes. Parliament has enacted legal adjustments for a smoother transition, while security measures at the Burgas site are being enhanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JSW Energy Powers Up with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

JSW Energy Powers Up with India's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

 India
2
Switzerland Nears Historic U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

Switzerland Nears Historic U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

 Switzerland
3
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Four Lives in Krishna District

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Four Lives in Krishna District

 India
4
Bharat Forge to Raise Rs 2,000 Crore, Focuses on Diversification Amid Global Challenges

Bharat Forge to Raise Rs 2,000 Crore, Focuses on Diversification Amid Global...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025