Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria is bracing for a fuel crunch as U.S. sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil are poised to take effect on November 21. The country's reserves stand at 35 days for gasoline and over 50 for diesel, raising concerns amid the approaching winter season.

The U.S. and Britain's sanctions are impacting Lukoil's extensive operations in Europe, including Bulgaria's Burgas refinery and numerous petrol stations. Energy experts point to the urgency of importing stockpiled fuels from other EU nations as a solution.

Bulgaria's government is maneuvering to mitigate the impact, including temporarily banning certain fuel exports and considering refinery ownership changes. Parliament has enacted legal adjustments for a smoother transition, while security measures at the Burgas site are being enhanced.

