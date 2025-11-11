Red Fort Blast: Tracing the Trail to Tragedy

On Monday evening, a tragic car blast claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured near Delhi's iconic Red Fort. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts diligently combed through the blast site on Tuesday, as the city reels from the shocking event.

The Delhi Police have meticulously traced the 11-hour journey of the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion. CCTV footage confirmed its departure from Faridabad early Monday morning. It was spotted passing key locations such as the Badarpur toll plaza and a petrol station near the Okhla Industrial Area before its arrival at the Red Fort complex by mid-afternoon.

Sources suggest the blast might have been a fidayeen attack. Investigators are delving into potential links between the explosion and recent recoveries of explosives in Haryana, including the arrest of two individuals believed to be connected to a larger terror cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)