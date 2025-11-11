Airtel Africa Revolutionizes Financial Services with Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform
Airtel Money has launched a next-gen, cloud-native mobile money platform powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, signaling a new era in fintech services across Airtel Africa markets. This strategic deployment enhances operational productivity, scalability, and security, supporting faster innovation and financial inclusion for 49.8 million customers.
Airtel Money, a division of Airtel Africa, has unveiled its latest cloud-native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay. This significant advancement signals the start of a digital transformation program that aims to revolutionize financial services for nearly 50 million customers across the continent.
Beginning with a rollout in Kenya, the platform will eventually reach other Airtel Africa markets. It boosts operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking a variety of fintech services to position Airtel Money as a full-fledged digital financial ecosystem. This includes over 50 advanced features and 120+ open APIs for swift partner onboarding, innovation, and new revenue streams.
Additionally, the platform's security-first architecture offers advanced safeguards like federated identity and multi-factor authentication to ensure regulatory compliance and customer trust. This transformation is expected to accelerate financial inclusion, offering secure, innovative digital financial services to millions.
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for Test Series Against South Africa in Kolkata
Siraj Gears Up for Crucial Test Series Showdown Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens
Mohammed Siraj Gears Up for Crucial Showdown Against South Africa
Eden Gardens Unveils Sporting Pitch for India-South Africa Test Clash