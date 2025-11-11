Left Menu

Airtel Africa Revolutionizes Financial Services with Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform

Airtel Money has launched a next-gen, cloud-native mobile money platform powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, signaling a new era in fintech services across Airtel Africa markets. This strategic deployment enhances operational productivity, scalability, and security, supporting faster innovation and financial inclusion for 49.8 million customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:31 IST

Airtel Money, a division of Airtel Africa, has unveiled its latest cloud-native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay. This significant advancement signals the start of a digital transformation program that aims to revolutionize financial services for nearly 50 million customers across the continent.

Beginning with a rollout in Kenya, the platform will eventually reach other Airtel Africa markets. It boosts operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking a variety of fintech services to position Airtel Money as a full-fledged digital financial ecosystem. This includes over 50 advanced features and 120+ open APIs for swift partner onboarding, innovation, and new revenue streams.

Additionally, the platform's security-first architecture offers advanced safeguards like federated identity and multi-factor authentication to ensure regulatory compliance and customer trust. This transformation is expected to accelerate financial inclusion, offering secure, innovative digital financial services to millions.

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025