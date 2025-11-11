Airtel Africa Revolutionizes Financial Services with Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform

Airtel Money, a division of Airtel Africa, has unveiled its latest cloud-native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay. This significant advancement signals the start of a digital transformation program that aims to revolutionize financial services for nearly 50 million customers across the continent.

Beginning with a rollout in Kenya, the platform will eventually reach other Airtel Africa markets. It boosts operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking a variety of fintech services to position Airtel Money as a full-fledged digital financial ecosystem. This includes over 50 advanced features and 120+ open APIs for swift partner onboarding, innovation, and new revenue streams.

Additionally, the platform's security-first architecture offers advanced safeguards like federated identity and multi-factor authentication to ensure regulatory compliance and customer trust. This transformation is expected to accelerate financial inclusion, offering secure, innovative digital financial services to millions.