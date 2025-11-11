In a strategic leadership shift, Juventus Football Club has appointed Damien Comolli as the new Chief Executive Officer. Known for his extensive experience in the sports management sphere, Comolli's appointment is expected to guide Juventus through its next phase of growth and innovation.

This key decision marks the latest move in the club's ongoing strategy to strengthen its influence in the global sports arena. Damien Comolli, with a track record of successful stints at various top-tier football organizations, is poised to bring fresh perspectives to Juventus FC.

The development was reported by the Gdansk Newsroom, emphasizing the broader implications for the club's future trajectory in the highly competitive world of professional football. Stakeholders and fans alike are watching closely as the club navigates this new chapter.