Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily criticized the central government over a blast at Delhi's Red Fort, urging accountability for security lapses. Union Minister Amit Shah reviewed the incident, directing a multi-agency investigation. The NIA is set to lead the probe amid growing concerns over possible terror links.
In a fierce critique of the central government, Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily lashed out following a deadly explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed eight lives. He called for those responsible for national security to be held accountable, citing grave negligence in surveillance that allowed the attack to occur.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened crucial meetings to address the security breach, instructing officials to relentlessly pursue those involved. Writing on social media platform X, Shah pledged that all perpetrators would face severe consequences, reflecting the government's zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.
The investigation, now under the National Investigation Agency's jurisdiction, aims to uncover the complete narrative behind the attack. Heightened security measures and a multi-agency effort underscore the central authorities' determination to identify any terror connections and prevent future threats.
