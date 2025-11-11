Public Sector Banks Shine: Record Profits and Future Aspirations

The finance ministry is set to host a meeting with public sector bank executives to assess financial performance for the half-year mark, commencing under the leadership of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. The discussion aims to inspect fiscal results alongside significant government-scheme advancements.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently emphasized the need for robust global-standard Indian banks, catalyzing discussions between the government, banks, and the Reserve Bank of India. In light of this, the review seeks to align banking operations with national objectives.

Public sector banks showcased collective profits of Rs 49,456 crore—a 9% climb year-on-year, largely driven by SBI's strong performance. Notable growth was seen from Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India, despite profit dips from Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

