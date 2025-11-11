Left Menu

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India and Bhutan inaugurated the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, symbolizing their close ties. The leaders emphasized connectivity and prosperity, discussing energy and regional cooperation. Modi announced a Rs 4,000 crore credit line to Bhutan, strengthening collaboration in renewable energy, healthcare, and mental health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimphu | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:56 IST
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

India and Bhutan on Tuesday inaugurated the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, celebrating a milestone in their enduring bilateral partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the intertwined progress and prosperity of the two nations, underscoring the importance of connectivity in current and future relations.

The project, a testament to the energy cooperation between the countries, supplies electricity to both. Alongside the inauguration, India announced a Rs 4,000 crore concessional credit line, aimed at funding Bhutanese energy ventures, further solidifying the energy alliance that stands as a pillar of their relationship.

Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck engaged in comprehensive discussions, renewing commitments across sectors including renewable energy, healthcare, and mental health. Additionally, their dialogues addressed broader regional and global issues. In a nod to Bhutan's socio-economic development aspirations, Modi affirmed ongoing Indian support, including future enhancements in rail connectivity and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

 India
2
High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

 India
3
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

 Global
4
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025