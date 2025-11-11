India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India and Bhutan on Tuesday inaugurated the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, celebrating a milestone in their enduring bilateral partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the intertwined progress and prosperity of the two nations, underscoring the importance of connectivity in current and future relations.

The project, a testament to the energy cooperation between the countries, supplies electricity to both. Alongside the inauguration, India announced a Rs 4,000 crore concessional credit line, aimed at funding Bhutanese energy ventures, further solidifying the energy alliance that stands as a pillar of their relationship.

Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck engaged in comprehensive discussions, renewing commitments across sectors including renewable energy, healthcare, and mental health. Additionally, their dialogues addressed broader regional and global issues. In a nod to Bhutan's socio-economic development aspirations, Modi affirmed ongoing Indian support, including future enhancements in rail connectivity and infrastructure.

