Historic Participation in 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Marks a Democratic Milestone

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections witnessed historic voter participation with over 7.5 crore participants and the highest turnout since 1951. The transparent and peaceful election process, enhanced by grassroots efforts, foresees a continued rule by the National Democratic Alliance, as indicated by exit polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Assembly elections of 2025 were hailed as historic by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with an unprecedented participation of over 7.5 crore voters in a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This initiative saw collaborative efforts from grassroots election workers and 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from various political parties.

In a significant development, voter turnout reached approximately 66.9%, the highest since independence in 1951. Women voters showed notable faith in the electoral process, marking a 71% turnout. The peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections set a benchmark for the rest of India, Kumar noted.

As voting ended, around 68.52% voter turnout was observed in the second phase, as per the Election Commission of India. Exit polls suggest the National Democratic Alliance may retain governance, while debutante Jan Suraaj is unlikely to secure significant seats. The votes will be counted on November 14, concluding this historic election in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

