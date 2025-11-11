Max Financial Services Faces Sharp Decline in Profit Despite Premium Growth

Max Financial Services, the promoter behind Axis Max Life Insurance, witnessed a stark decline in their consolidated net profit, dropping to Rs 6 crore for the second quarter. Last year, during the same timeframe, this figure stood at Rs 139 crore.

Moreover, the company's income took a hit, declining to Rs 9,799 crore from Rs 13,375 crore annually. In tandem, expenses followed the downward trend, reduced from Rs 13,212 crore to Rs 9,792 crore, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Despite the financial dip, Axis Max Life Insurance saw an 18% rise in its renewal premium, totaling Rs 9,503 crore, and new business margins improved to 23%. The issuance of Rs 800 crore in debentures aims to provide additional financial stability.