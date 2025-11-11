Harnessing Technology Superiority: Shaping the Future of Warfare

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has highlighted the crucial need for technological expertise to secure victory in warfare, stating that there are no 'runners-up' in war. He accentuated the indispensability of technology in contemporary and future conflicts during the Delhi Defence Dialogue Conference 2025.

Gen Chauhan described Operation Sindoor as a first-of-its-kind non-contact warfare involving precision, long-range strikes, blending kinetic and non-kinetic operations in a digitized and networked manner. The operation exemplified a true multi-domain battle, merging tactical, operational, and strategic elements swiftly.

He emphasized the historical role of geography in warfare's outcome yet acknowledged its overshadowing by advancing technologies. With space evolving into a 'decisive battlefield,' the general stressed the importance of adapting strategic warfare planning to include technological domains for national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)