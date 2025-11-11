Left Menu

Indian Army Eyes Network and Data Evolution by 2026

The Indian Army plans to designate 2026-27 as the 'year of networking and data centricity' to improve readiness. General Upendra Dwivedi acknowledged current unpreparedness despite discussions. The initiative follows 2024-25's 'year of technology absorption' and seeks to harmonize battlefield technology, learning from past operations like Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025
  • India

The Indian Army sets its sights on 2026-27 as the 'year of networking and data centricity', aiming to enhance preparedness, according to force chief General Upendra Dwivedi. He stressed the urgency of improving in this domain, acknowledging the current lack of readiness.

Speaking at a seminar, General Dwivedi highlighted lessons from Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the need to continually learn to ensure successful future operations. He revealed the focus for 2024-25 will be on 'technology absorption'.

The Army's efforts aim to harmonize various technological applications and improve battlefield surveillance. The general also touched upon electronic warfare as a necessary protective layer in future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

