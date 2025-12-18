Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Strategic Air Power

In a significant commendation of India's air power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor in effectively demonstrating the nation's strategic military capabilities. Singh praised the Indian Air Force for its swift and precise response to Pakistan's retaliatory actions post-air strike on terror targets.

Addressing top IAF commanders, Singh described the Air Force as technologically advanced and strategically adept, stressing its role in safeguarding national interests amidst evolving geopolitical scenarios. He cited global conflicts to illustrate the decisive nature of air power in modern warfare.

Singh urged preparedness for future challenges, highlighting the role of technology in warfare. He reiterated joint operations among services and the significance of developing indigenous technologies like jet engines for strengthening national security.