Stocks Rally Amid US Government Reopening Hopes
Global stocks rose modestly as hopes grew for an end to the U.S. government shutdown. The Senate passed a funding deal, boosting investor sentiment. The U.S. labor market showed weakness, weighing on the dollar. Oil and gold prices increased amid economic optimism and geopolitical tensions.
MSCI's global equities index experienced a modest rise on Tuesday as investors anticipated a resolution to the U.S. government shutdown. Sentiments were further bolstered by the Senate's approval of a funding deal designed to restore federal operations after an extensive shutdown.
Wall Street saw a muted beginning but picked up as the session progressed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had mixed results. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock led the decline after SoftBank's divestment.
The U.S. dollar weakened against key currencies amid concerns over labor market challenges. Oil and gold prices rose slightly, reflecting market optimism towards the reopening of the U.S. government and the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil.
