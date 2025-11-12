Left Menu

Stocks Rally Amid US Government Reopening Hopes

Global stocks rose modestly as hopes grew for an end to the U.S. government shutdown. The Senate passed a funding deal, boosting investor sentiment. The U.S. labor market showed weakness, weighing on the dollar. Oil and gold prices increased amid economic optimism and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:25 IST
Stocks Rally Amid US Government Reopening Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MSCI's global equities index experienced a modest rise on Tuesday as investors anticipated a resolution to the U.S. government shutdown. Sentiments were further bolstered by the Senate's approval of a funding deal designed to restore federal operations after an extensive shutdown.

Wall Street saw a muted beginning but picked up as the session progressed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had mixed results. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock led the decline after SoftBank's divestment.

The U.S. dollar weakened against key currencies amid concerns over labor market challenges. Oil and gold prices rose slightly, reflecting market optimism towards the reopening of the U.S. government and the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

 United Kingdom
3
France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025