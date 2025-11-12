Stocks Rally Amid US Government Reopening Hopes

MSCI's global equities index experienced a modest rise on Tuesday as investors anticipated a resolution to the U.S. government shutdown. Sentiments were further bolstered by the Senate's approval of a funding deal designed to restore federal operations after an extensive shutdown.

Wall Street saw a muted beginning but picked up as the session progressed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had mixed results. Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock led the decline after SoftBank's divestment.

The U.S. dollar weakened against key currencies amid concerns over labor market challenges. Oil and gold prices rose slightly, reflecting market optimism towards the reopening of the U.S. government and the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)