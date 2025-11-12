Massive Delhi Car Blast Unravels Transnational Terror Network

In a shocking development, a car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort resulted in at least eight fatalities, triggering a swift and coordinated response from security forces across several states. Authorities arrested seven individuals allegedly connected to a 'transnational terror module' and seized vast quantities of explosive materials, including detonators, timers, and chemicals for making bombs.

The investigation spanned multiple states, leading to arrests in Haryana's Faridabad, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Key suspects include medical practitioners and a cleric allegedly responsible for radicalizing others. The group reportedly utilized encrypted channels for seamless coordination and logistics.

After the explosion, Delhi Police and national security agencies immediately secured the site, with the Home Minister deploying specialized teams for an extensive probe. The National Investigation Agency now spearheads efforts to unearth the full extent of this elaborate terror plot, aiming to prevent future threats to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)