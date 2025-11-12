Delhi Blast: Future Security Steps and Operation Sindoor 2.0 Speculations

In the aftermath of a devastating blast in Delhi that claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, Defence Expert Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) remarked on Wednesday that decisions regarding Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be made by a 'mature leadership' focused on national interest. When queried about the potential re-execution of Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Hasnain refrained from making predictions about the government's next steps.

Lt Gen Hasnain commented in an interview with ANI, 'I know there has been considerable discussion about Operation Sindoor 2.0. I won't hazard any guesses at this juncture. The mature leadership will decide what's best for the nation.' Speculation regarding Operation Sindoor 2.0 was fueled when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in Bhutan, vowed to bring those responsible for the blast to justice. India maintains that Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7 following the Pahalgam attack, is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the defence expert underscored the necessity for the government to enhance technology investments and encourage citizen vigilance to avert future incidents. He commended Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the police force for their prompt response. 'Investment in technology, especially predictive AI, is crucial. Citizen vigilance plays a vital role. The immediate public response post-incident and the swift action by the police are commendable. The Union Home Minister was on-site within hours, boosting confidence in our capability to handle such crises,' Lt Gen Hasnain stated. Drawing comparisons with past terror events, he assured that these incidents won't undermine the confidence of security forces or citizens, applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

Lt Gen Hasnain further emphasized, 'In the early 2000s, such incidents were frequent and severely impacted confidence. PM Modi's assurance that conspirators won't be spared demonstrates mature leadership—no premature judgments without evidence. This governance approach enhances public confidence, ensuring we're far from the instability of the 90s or early 2000s.' Reflecting on past events like the 2001 Parliament attack, he noted they didn't shatter national confidence.

Advocating a continuous battle against terrorism, he lauded the Centre's diplomatic initiatives, particularly its engagement with Taliban-led Afghanistan. 'Past attacks, like the December 2001 Parliament assault, didn't destabilize us. Combating this terror network requires sustained efforts; diplomatically, India's move to engage with the Taliban is commendable. Strengthening ties with Afghanistan reflects strategic wisdom,' he asserted.

The blast occurred near the Red Fort complex in the national capital on Monday evening, resulting in eight fatalities and several injuries. Investigation trails lead to Srinagar, where objectionable posters were discovered, prompting an FIR on October 19. Authorities aggressively pursued dismantling the inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module associated with the terror plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced compensation: Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved families, Rs 5 lakh for the permanently disabled, and Rs 5 lakh for the severely injured in the Red Fort vicinity car blast on Monday evening. (ANI)