Tragedy Strikes: Family Perishes in Sivaganga Collision with Police Car

In a heart-wrenching event, a collision involving a police vehicle resulted in the deaths of three family members in Sivaganga district near Sakkudi village on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident sparked protests from local residents, angered by the tragedy, as police struggled to restore order.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, Siva Prasad, informed ANI that the incident occurred when a speeding police vehicle from Ramanathapuram district collided head-on with the family's two-wheeler. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Prasad, his 20-year-old wife Sathya, and their two-year-old son Ashwin.

The family was reportedly returning home after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari, from Ananjiyur. Unfortunately, the impact was fatal for Prasad, while his wife and child succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Sonai Eswari, who sustained serious injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. Further investigations are ongoing.